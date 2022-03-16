The Blues went into the game on the back of an eight-match unbeaten – seeing them reduce the gap to the play-offs to seven points.

But Danny Cowley’s men were defeated 1-0 by the Pilgrams, which extended the difference to the top six to eight points.

The match at Home Park signalled the start of Pompey’s final 10-games in League One this season and after the Blues came out second best, many of the Fratton faithful have begun to chalk off the campaign.

Young reporters Pepe Lacey and Sam Cox give their score predictions for the Fratton Park outfit’s final nine matches of the term and whether the play-offs are still a possibility for Cowley’s depleted squad.

Here’s how they predict Pompey’s season will conclude.

1. Pompey v Wycombe Pepe's prediction: Pompey 3-2 Wycombe; Sam's predictions: Pompey 2-2 Wycombe

2. Bolton v Pompey Pepe's prediction: Bolton 1-1 Pompey; Sam's prediction: Bolton 1-0 Pompey

3. Cheltenham (A) Pepe's prediction: Cheltenham 1-1 Pompey; Sam's prediction: Cheltenham 3-1 Pompey

4. Pompey v Lincoln Pepe's prediction: Pompey 3-0 Lincoln; Sam's prediction: Pompey 3-1 Lincoln