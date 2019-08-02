Pompey finally have the strength and depth to win promotion to the Championship.

That’s the verdict of Pompey writer Will Rooney, who believes this week’s arrival of John Marquis will be ‘the icing on the cake’ ahead of a successful 2019-20 League One campaign.

Manager Kenny Jackett has been busy in the transfer market this season, bringing in eight players.

James Bolton, Paul Downing, Ellis Harrison, Ross McCrorie (loan), Sean Raggett (loan), Ryan Williams, Marcus Harness and Marquis have all landed at Fratton Park as the boss attempts to freshen his side up for their latest challenge.

Matt Clarke, Nathan Thompson and Jamal Lowe have all departed – three players who were instrumental in Pompey’s fourth place finish last season.

But speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Rooney is confident the latest Blues squad assembled – with Marquis leading the line - is now finally equipped to win promotion.

John Marquis Picture: Portsmouth FC

And coupled with the summer transfer business of their main rivals, he's adamant Jackett has enjoyed the best window.

Speaking in Pompey Talk, Rooney said: 'Pompey are on an upward trajectory.

‘With the money they've spent, the players they've brought in, they're second favourites to go up (with the bookies) – and I wouldn't be putting anyone off having a bet on that.

'I would definitely fancy Pompey going up.

'Looking at other clubs' signings, Sunderland have brought in Marc McNulty - they need someone up front and he's a decent signing - and Jordan Willis. They've done decent enough business.

Ipswich, I don't fancy at all.

'They're in transition, have only brought in three signings so far and two of them are goalkeepers, so I think Ipswich might be quite happy to just have a bit of stability this season and plan ahead for the future.

'Obviously, Peterborough have splashed a bit of cash, bringing in the likes of George Boyd and Mo Eisa.

‘But there's talk of Ivan Toney possibly going off to Barnsley now - that would be a massive blow.

‘Rotherham are probably going to be up there. They've got a safe pair of hands in Paul Warne, who's a good manager and has been in this situation before.

‘Then you're looking at teams like Lincoln, who look like they're going to get Tyker Walker in, who's a decent striker.

'They’ve also got Jack Payne - someone the Fratton faithful wanted to bring here.

‘They're the sides you are looking at, but if you are looking at real, established League One players, players who are on an upward curve as well, that’s who Pompey have signed.

‘Also, if you look at the deals Jacket has been handing out as well, they're three-year deals for the majority of them - they're players he thinks can probably play in the Championship further down the line.

'So when John Marquis signed, I think there would have been a load of League One managers taking note of that signing and thinking 'wow!'

‘And I think that could potentially be the icing on the cake to fire Pompey to promotion.

'I really fancy them this season. Once we get to December/January we'll have a better idea definitely.

'But the squad they've got and the depth in every position, with injuries to be covered, I fully expect them to be up and around that top two this season.’