Pompey fans are thirsting for a marquee signing this summer.

But Blues reporter Jordan Cross has doubts over whether fans will see a high-profile name before the new campaign.

Cross feels Kenny Jackett has a tough task on his hands to bring in the kind of addition fans want without breaking the existing wage structure.

There’s no question, however, in his mind that’s what is being craved by the Fratton faithful.

Cross said in the latest edition of Pompey Talk: ‘For my money, if you are talking about the final player to come in here, for the fans, they need a bit of optimism with a heavy-hitter - a marquee signing.

‘That’s where I feel it’s at with the fans. They need that optimism.

‘I don’t think Kenny will feel that. His modus operandi is not to appease the fans. He’s dealing in getting the best conditions for his team.

‘His past tends to say he buys players with promise and the Pompey project now is about buying players with resale values.

‘It would probably be more like that for Kenny.’

Jackett has made it clear he has money to spend on fees but will not be breaking the existing wage structure.

Cross feels that gives him a tough task when it comes to recruitment, although the Pompey boss is confident he can deliver.

He added: ‘Kenny is adamant there’s a market for Pompey signings.

‘It perhaps may be the young ones with promise.

‘It will be players like that where you don’t have to blow away the wage structure.

‘That seems to be the market Kenny will be working one.

‘It’s a tough one and one I’ve written about this week.

‘But it would be nice for supporters to get that heavy hitter. Will it happen? I’m not so sure.

‘Pompey aren’t the big payers some would have them down as.

‘There is the pot for them to spend on fees - and there was before Matt Clarke left.

‘But they aren’t going to blow apart the wage structure and that’s a tough one for Kenny to equate - although he’s adamant he can do so.’