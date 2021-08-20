That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who believes it’s not as simple as it appears.

The Blues winger, who wants to test himself at a higher level, has been attracting interest from clubs in the Championship.

Both Cardiff and Blackburn have longstanding interests in the Republic of Ireland international.

Meanwhile, Preston have now emerged as serious contenders for his signature, with North End believed to have followed up on initial enquires they made at the start of the summer.

Danny Cowley has been bracing himself for bids for the 25-year-old and has previously acknowledged that such interest would likely develop closer to the transfer window’s August 31 deadline.

Twelve days remain until the window slams shut, prompting the Pompey boss to put plans in place if a deal is struck for Curtis or any other of his prized assets.

But despite such forward thinking, Allen believes finding someone who can better Curtis’ Pompey record or even replicate it is a tall order.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis applauds the fans ahead of Tuesday night's win against Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown

Speaking on the latest edition of Pompey Talk: The Podcast, our chief sports writer highlighted the Irishman’s record since arriving from Derry City in 2018.

And he said some fans must be careful what they wish for if they think the Blues can find better at this level.

Allen said: ‘I keep hearing people say “he’s replaceable, we can get a new winger” – but Curtis has got 40 goals and 40 assists for Pompey.

‘For me, that is incredibly tough to replace. Who do you get to replace that output?

‘We had Ryan Williams here – tremendous work-rate, but had barely an assist or a goal.

‘How do you replace Ronan Curtis?

‘It’s very much like the scorned lover who gets dumped by his girlfriend and is like “I didn’t like her anyway!”

‘That’s the way it is with Ronan Curtis. They’re going “So what, yeah he’s gone, we can get better now, trust Danny Cowley”.

‘But it’s not that simple. How do you replace 40 goals and 40 assists at League One level?

‘That’s going to be tough, and you’d imagine Pompey are going to have to spend some oft hat money.’