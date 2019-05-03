Have your say

Pompey are destined for a return to Wembley and a League One play-off final spot.

That’s the verdict of The News’ sports writer Will Rooney in the latest edition of Pompey Talk.

And he believes Kenny Jackett’s troops will meet Charlton at the home of football for the right to reach the Championship.

Pompey have been forced to settle for a play-off place after the loss to Peterborough in midweek ended their automatic promotion aspirations.

The Blues now head into the final day clash with Accrington looking to secure a third-place finish.

Jackett’s men are in the driving seat to end the season as the highest placed team outside of the top two.

Jamal Lowe celebrates with his Pompey team-mates. Picture by Joe Pepler

They hold a two-point advantage over fourth-placed Sunderland and Charlton, in fifth, with a game to play.

Should Pompey clinch a third-place finish, Peterborough or Doncaster will provide their semi-final opposition in the play-offs.

And Rooney is confident the Blues could negotiate two-legged ties against either.

As things stand, Charlton and Sunderland will meet in the other semi-final.

With Rooney backing Lee Bowyer’s team to come through and meet Pompey in the final, with a Championship place at stake.

He said: ‘I think if Pompey finish third, you have to expect them to get to the play-off final, when you consider how far Doncaster and Peterborough are adrift.

‘Given the fact that they are so far behind the top five.

‘Everyone says the table doesn’t lie at the end of the season, clearly that underlines they have got a little bit less quality than Pompey.

‘Sunderland against Charlton would be two cracking play-off games.

‘I’d probably fancy Charlton just to edge it.

‘They’ve just found their groove a little bit.

‘They had that spell in January when they lost Karlan Grant, where they struggled a little bit.

‘But they’ve got some really good players.

‘Lyle Taylor, Josh Cullen on loan from West Ham is doing really well.

‘Jason Pearce is at the back, of course.

‘They’ve got Johnny Williams, who has always been highly rated.

‘But he’s always struggled with injuries.

‘They’re a good side Charlton.

‘If Pompey play them at Wembley, a one-off game, anything can happen.

‘Pompey have got that big-game experience, though.’