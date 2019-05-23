It’s that time of year that excites Pompey fans like no other.

The summer transfer window is open, meaning supporters are constantly on the lookout for news of who could arrive ahead of next season.

A centre-back, a striker and a number 10 are all on Kenny Jackett’s shopping list as he again plots Pompey’s way towards a return to the Championship.

But while there will be several new faces at Fratton Park, there will be several players heading in the opposite direction, too.

And assessing Pompey's current squad, which has already said goodbye to Dion Donohue, as many as seven could depart – either permanently or on loan.

Matt Clarke looks almost certain not to don the star & crescent again.

Louis Dennis may seek regular football elsewhere. Picture: Joe Pepler

Named in both the Sky Bet and PFA League One Team of the Season, a switch to the Championship, at the very least, is on the cards for the centre-back.

He’s proved he's far too good for the third tier, although the Fratton faithful can take solace that Pompey will receive a significant fee for the 22-year-old – even despite him being out of contract next summer.

Another of the Blues’ prized assets who may decide it's time to test himself in the second tier is Jamal Lowe.

This season's 17-goal top scorer is reportedly being tracked by Leeds, Cardiff and Wigan.

The fact the Blues have the option of an additional 12 months on Lowe’s deal, which expires in June 2020, gives them power in any negotiations, though.

Meanwhile, Luke McGee is expected to seek first-team football elsewhere.

After making 50 appearances in 2017-18 following his arrival from Spurs, he was confined to just five outings this term – all coming in cup competitions.

With 12 months left on his three-year deal, the Blues would bank a fee for the keeper.

Louis Dennis is another who’ll be wanting to get back to playing week in, week out.

The forward was handed a return to the Football League by Jackett last summer when signed on a free from Bromley.

However, Dennis made just a solitary outing in League One, while he was axed for the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final and final after playing a key role in the earlier rounds.

It’d be a surprise if clubs in League Two and the National League aren’t looking at the 26-year-old

Tied down until June 2020, Pompey could also cash in on Dennis should they decide to sell.

Then there's the futures of three Blues academy graduates.

You’d have to imagine Brandon Haunstrup is weighing things up.

After a breakthrough season in 2017-18, making 20 appearances, 16 of those in the division, he was firmly behind Lee Brown at left-back this term.

Haunstrup featured only five times in the third tier and 12 in total, while he failed to make an outing after the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final win over Peterborough on January 22.

Turning 23 in October, the Waterlooville ace may feel it’s time to end his association with his boyhood club – like Conor Chaplin did last summer – to be a mainstay in a side.

However, being sidelined until the start of pre-season with a knee injury might hamper his chances of clubs moving for him early on.

Alex Bass is held in high regard by Jackett, goalkeeping coach John Keeley and his team-mates.

The 21-year-old has just one Football League game under his belt. He was hit with injury when out on loan at Torquay last season before being recalled to PO4 in December when McGee picked up a wrist problem.

Although Bass would prove an adept No2, Pompey will also be wary he needs to develop and that’d only be by playing regularly.

Having penned a three-year deal last summer, a temporary move elsewhere would be no shock.

Adam May is the final youngster who’ll also be seeking football next term.

After impressing on loan at Aldershot during the first half of the campaign, the midfielder didn't make one league appearance following his return.

He’s a year younger than Haunstrup at 21 so may feel he’s got slightly more time on his hands to break into Jackett's set-up.

But to do that, May would have to go out and impress elsewhere first.