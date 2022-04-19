The Blues’ season is all but over with three games to play – after their faint play-off hopes officially ended with a 1-1 draw with Morecambe.
But one positive is they can get a head start in their summer preparations.
It’s set to be another pre-season of immense change off the field as Danny Cowley looks to re-shape his side to enhance their promotion credentials.
The club currently have 17 players not contracted beyond this term, and decisions need to made sooner or later on their futures.
Here’s what we think the club should do – and what individuals need to do to secure success next term.
1. Gavin Bazunu
If Pompey could pull-off the re-signing of the goalkeeper it would be one of the biggest coups in the club's history. However, this looks increasingly unlikely, with Manchester City fans calling for his inclusion under Pep Guardiola next season coinciding with reported interest from some of European football's biggest clubs. The Fratton faithful will have to savour him while they can.
Photo: The News
2. Ollie Webber
It would be good to see Webber gain an appearance this season to see his ability - especially as Gavin Bazunu won't be at Fratton Park next season. Pompey should still extend his stay at the club so they don't have to bring two new goalkeepers in to the club in the summer. He could fight for the number one jersey alongside Bass in pre-season.
Photo: The News
3. Alex Bass
Alex Bass deserves a chance of cementing his place as first-choice goalkeeper next season after a number of false dawns. The keeper has enjoyed a strong spell at Bradford during the second half of the season, but must prove his worth with the ball at his feet if he is to fill the void left by Bazunu.
Photo: The News
4. Mahlon Romeo
During the first half of the season it looked as though Pompey should've done everything they could to keep him beyond this season. However, his form has noticeably dipped since the turn of the year and he looks the shell of what he once was in royal blue. If they can keep him permanently, the Blues should - however it may not be as hard as it once looked to replace him if he goes elsewehere.
Photo: The News