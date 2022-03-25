1. Ricki Lamie (CB) - Motherwell - No

Danny Cowley was quick to distance Pompey away from the defender in January, and is unlikely to make a shock move for him in the summer. Although his contract does expire at the end of the season, it could be possible he remains in Scotland after he was the subject to a bid from Dundee on deadline day but remained at Motherwell. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Photo: Mark Runnacles