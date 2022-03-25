Despite speculation surrounding over 20 players, Danny Cowley brought only five new faces to Fratton Park as his rebuild continued.
Tyler Walker and Hayden Carter arrived from the Championship on loan, Aiden O’Brien and Denver Hume signed from Sunderland, while Ollie Webber dropped down from Premier League Crystal Palace.
But could the Blues reignite their reported interest in those who didn’t arrive on the south coast?
Here’s the, previously-linked players we think the Fratton outfit should go after at the end of the season and those they should probably stay clear of.
1. Ricki Lamie (CB) - Motherwell - No
Danny Cowley was quick to distance Pompey away from the defender in January, and is unlikely to make a shock move for him in the summer. Although his contract does expire at the end of the season, it could be possible he remains in Scotland after he was the subject to a bid from Dundee on deadline day but remained at Motherwell. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
2. Nesta Guinness-Walker (LB) - AFC Wimbledon - Yes
Danny Cowley was quick to rubbish talk of a Blues move for the defender two months ago, but with Mahlon Romeo set to return to Millwall at the end of the season, he could be on the club's radar. At 22, he certainly fits the club's recruitment strategy and could be available if the Dons fall into League Two. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
3. Kyle Wootton (ST) - Notts County - Yes
Pompey had been heavily linked with the prolific front-man's signature in January, but opted to sign Tyler Walker and Aiden O'Brien two months ago. Since then, Wootton has bagged twice in the National League which brings his total to 16 this term. The striker's contract is set to expire in the summer and could be available on a free transfer. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images
4. Georgie Kelly (ST) - . Bohemians - No
Another striker linked with Pompey, which was dismissed shortly afterwards by the club. Kelly will be looking to test himself in the Championship next season with Rotherham, should the Millers get there. Picture: Oisin Keniry
