The Blues won 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from James Bolton and John Marquis. Conor McAleny scored a late consolation for the hosts.

1. Alex Bass Confident handling and looked solid - 7

2. James Bolton Another heartening display, plus a goal - 7

3. Christian Burgess Didnt put a foot wrong in classy showing - 8

4. Sean Raggett Good second-half after uncertain opening 45 minutes - 7

