'Very steady... always gives energy' - Neil Allen's Pompey player ratings
CHECK out Neil Allen’s player ratings following Pompey’s 0-0 draw at home to Gillingham.
The Blues were unable to find a way past the visitors today, after a hard-fought game between the two teams.
1. Alex Bass
Had nothing to do - 7
2. James Bolton
Establishing himself as reliable performer - 7
3. Christian Burgess
Pick of the defence - 8
4. Sean Raggett
Very steady - 7
