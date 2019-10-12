Pompey's agony as Sean Raggett's attempt on goal hits the post

'Very steady... always gives energy' - Neil Allen's Pompey player ratings

CHECK out Neil Allen’s player ratings following Pompey’s 0-0 draw at home to Gillingham.

The Blues were unable to find a way past the visitors today, after a hard-fought game between the two teams.

Had nothing to do - 7

1. Alex Bass

Had nothing to do - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Establishing himself as reliable performer - 7

2. James Bolton

Establishing himself as reliable performer - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Pick of the defence - 8

3. Christian Burgess

Pick of the defence - 8
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Very steady - 7

4. Sean Raggett

Very steady - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4