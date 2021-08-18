Veteran ex-Portsmouth and Bournemouth left-back finds new footballing home at Colchester

Charlie Daniels made 18 appearances for Pompey last season during a disappointing Fratton Park stay. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 34-year-old signed a one-year deal with Hayden Mullins’ side following a successful trial period.

Daniels subsequently appeared off the bench in the 59th minute of last night’s 1-1 draw with Mansfield for his debut.

That represented Colchester’s second point of the League Two season, leaving them 17th at present.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back has been a free agent since departing Fratton Park in the summer following a hugely disappointing spell.

Must was expected of the former Bournemouth player when recruited by Kenny Jackett from Shrewsbury on a short-team deal in January 2021.

However, he struggled to impress during 18 appearances with the Blues.

Daniels was handed three starts under Danny Cowley, while netted in a 2-1 home defeat to Burton in April.

Yet he appeared a shadow of the player which performed so consistently in the Premier League, epitomised by his wretched showing at Swindon.

Nonetheless, Daniels’ attitude and conduct around Fratton Park was frequently praised by the head coach and team-mates.

The former Spurs man, who missed nearly all the 2019-20 season with a knee injury, made 265 appearances for Bournemouth during their rise to the Premier League.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.