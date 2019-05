The News has beaten the traffic to get down to Fratton Park early and speak to the fans ahead of tonight’s big game against Sunderland.

A place in the League One play-off final is at stake.

Pompey fans Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

And with the pressure on, it appears those fans we spoke to are optimistic Kenny Jackett’s side can overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg and book their place at Wembley on Sunday, May 26.

Check out the attached video to see what fans had to say prior to kick-off.