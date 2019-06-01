Have your say

Viv Solomon-Otabor took to Twitter to rubbish reports regarding his future - before mysteriously deleting his tweet.

On Friday, the website allnigeriasoccer.com claimed the winger was not interested in a permanent move to Pompey, after spending the second half of last season on loan at Fratton Park.

It was also reported that the 23-year-old was 'preparing to bid farewell to Birmingham City after turning down the new deal offered by the Championship club.'

The News reported the development in it's 'transfer gossip' section of portsmouth.co.uk

However, the wide man took umbrage at allnigeriasoccer.com's story and stated on Twitter that the information was 'not true'.

He said: 'Anything that has just come out is not true thanks.'

Yet, shortly afterwards the tweet was deleted, leaving fans of both the Blues and Birmingham perplexed as to the player's future.

Solomon-Otabor scored one goal in 10 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side.

The Pompey boss was encouraged by the glimpses of potential Solomon-Otabor displayed during his spell on the south coast.

After returning to St Andrew’s following Jackett’s side’s play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland, the 23-year-old was offered a fresh one-year contract.

However, Jackett revealed he’d consider bringing Solomon-Otabor back to PO4 should he turn that offer down.