Wales international handed full Portsmouth debut after Luton Town arrival amid three changes at Doncaster Rovers

Joe Morrell

Joe Morrell is handed his full debut at the Keepmoat Stadium, with Shaun Williams dropping to the bench.

Marcus Harness has failed to recover from the quad injury picked up against Shrewsbury on Tuesday night, with Gassan Ahadme returning to the starting XI.

Danny Cowley’s other change sees Connor Ogilvie come into the side in place of Lee Brown, who drops to the bench.

Paul Downing, who is on the bench, is the only new face in the 18-man squad from Tuesday night.