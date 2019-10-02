Have your say

Harvey Rew has signed his first professional contract with Pompey.

The academy defender has penned a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further year.

Rew, 17, only signed his two-year scholarship with the Blues during the summer and is yet to make his first-team debut.

But the Wales youth international, who hails from Gosport, has been rewarded with pro terms at his boyhood club.

Mark Kelly heaped praised Rew – but warned him there’s still plenty of work he needs to do.

The academy chief said: ‘Harvey has shown plenty of promise, with some really consistent performances at academy and international level.

‘This contract is well deserved, but there’s still a long way for him to go and this is simply the next step on the footballing ladder.

‘Other sides have been looking at him, but Harvey is a Pompey boy and really wants to play for this club.’

Rew has made nine appearances for Pompey Academy this season.