Walsall 0 Portsmouth 1: half-time gallery Check out pictures from the first half of Pompey's trip to Walsall in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy. Kenny Jackett's men lead 1-0 at the break with Craig MacGillviray saving a penalty in stoppage time. 1. Walsall v Pompey Sean Raggett inspects the pitch ahead pf kick-off Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages Freelance 2. Craig MacGillivray Warming up tonight JPIMedia 3. Haji Mnoga warming up tonight JPIMedia 4. Kenny Jackett and Darrell Clarke In conversation tonight JPIMedia