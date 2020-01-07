Have your say

Pompey travel to League Two Walsall tonight looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy (7.45pm).

Here’s all you need to know ahead of a game you can follow live at portsmouth.co.uk...

Walsall team news

Walsall boss Darrell Clarke is likely to keep faith with the side that beat Salford 2-1 in League Two on Saturday.

That meas Pompey are likely to come up against former Fratton Park favourite Caolan Lavery, who impressed during a Fratton Park loan spell during the 2015-16 season.

He’s scored eight goals for the Saddlers this season and will pose a threat alongside fellow in-form forward Josh Gordan, who has also bagged eight goals this term.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild could make his Pompey debut against Walsall in the EFL Trophy tonight Picture: Portsmouth FC

Striker Elijah Adebayo is out for the hosts, who have recalled forward Mitch Candlin from his loan spell at Nuneaton Borough.

Clarke told the Express & Star: ‘I have to have a look at the team to be honest with you, because one or two are running on empty.

‘I have to be careful that I’m not losing more players for four-to-six weeks.’

Pompey team news

Brett Pitman is not in the Pompey squad for tonight’s visit to Walsall.

The Blues forward has not travelled with the team, with Kenny Jackett picking Oli Hawkins and new-signing Reeco Hackett-Fairchild ahead of the former Ipswich and Bournemouth striker.

Pompey travel with a strong squad for the game at the Banks’s Stadium.

However, it does include Brandon Haunstrup, who returned to training yesterday following knee surgery.

He’s expected to make his return against AFC Wimbledon, with Ryan Williams (groin) also pencilled in for the visit of the Dons.

Match odds

Walsall: 21/10

1-0 11/1, 2-0 18/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 22/1

Pompey: 23/20

1-0 9/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 28/1

Draw: 13/5

0-0 14/1, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 10/1, 3-3 33/1

Referee

Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria)

Head to head

Walsall

P34 W13 D8 L13

Top scorer: Josh Gordon and Caolan Lavery (both 8)

Most appearances: Josh Gordon (30)

Most assists: Rory Holden (4)

Pompey

P33 W17 D9 L7

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis (11)

Most appearances: Ben Close (32)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (6)

Form guide

Walsall

W 2-1 (A) Walsall League Two

W 1-0 (H) Leyton Orient League Two

L 2-1 (H) Carlisle League Two

W 2-0 (A) Scunthorpe League Two

D 3-3 (A) Exeter League Two

Pompey

W 2-1 (A) Fleetwood FA Cup

D 1-1 (A) Gillingham League One

L 3-1 (A) MK Dons League One

W 2-0 (H) Wycombe League One

W 1-0 (H) Ipswich League One

Other fixtures (tonight – 7.45pm kick offs unless stated)

Newport County v MK Dons (7.30pm), Fleetwood Town v Accrington Stanley, Salford City v Port Vale, Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City U21.

Wednesday night

Bristol Rovers v Stevenage, Scunthorpe v Manchester City U21.