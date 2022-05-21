Omar Bogle, Gavin Bazunu, George Hirst, Andre Green

Danny Cowley welcomed four players from the first division in 2021-22, but his predecessor Kenny Jackett was no stranger to doing the same.

And with the Blues expected to explore the loan market again this summer, who can they use as a guide to finding the right fit for next season?

Many have gone on to great things at home and abroad, while others have diminished in stature.

The 23-year-old impressed during his loan spell last season by scoring 13 goals in all competitions. It's expected he will return to the Foxes for pre-season but there is a desire from Danny Cowley and the player for a return to Fratton Park in before next season. The Blues may have to bide their time to get him and they will most likely have to pay a greater percentage of his wages. Picture: Jason Brown

Here’s what we found out

The 20-year-old established himself as one of European football's hottest properties at Pompey due to his glowing performances. Since his loan came to an end he's been linked with a number of clubs across the Premier League, including Everton and Southampton, while clubs in Serie A are also reported to be interested in signing him this summer. Whoever replaces him at Fratton Park will have big boots to fill.

The teenage midfielder appeared only 10 times for Pompey before his loan spell was cut short in January. Since his return to Arsenal he has failed to make an appearance for the senior team but has been a common feature on the Gunners' bench. As a result, he's slotted back into the under-23s where he was captain before moving to Fratton Park. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Another Premier League loanee who struggled at Pompey last season, Ahadme failed to live up to the bloated expectations set upon him in pre-season. He too left in January before completing a permanent move to Burton from Norwich -- where he's scored three goals in 14 appearances since. His maiden Brewers strike came against the Blues at Fratton Park.

Similar to Azeez, the midfielder has played only youth team matches since his return to north London in 2021. The 20-year-old has featured on the bench sporadically this term, and has been included in the matchday squad for the last 13 Premier League matches. The midfielder is yet to add to his one appearance in the Spurs first team. Picture: Joe Pepler

Admittedly, the midfielder didn't arrive from the Premier League in England, but the SPL in Scotland. However, he has since gone on to forge a successful career north of the border. Since his temporary stay at Fratton Park came to an end in 2020, he's cemented himself as a starter for Aberdeen and has made 74 appearances for the club in all competitions -- while scoring three goals. Picture: Joe Pepler

It's easy to forget the centre-back initially arrived at Pompey three years ago on loan from Norwich. His stay was made permanent at the end of his maiden term and has gone on to become a fans' favourite and instrumental member of the squad, His immense performances in 2021-22 earned him The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season award, but his future is unclear with him yet to sign Pompey's latest contract offer.

The striker was entrusted to fill the void of the departing Ben Thompson and fire Pompey to the Championship in January 2019 - but he couldn't do so. Since his loan ended in 2019, he's played or four clubs and finds himself at Hartlepool. The 29-year-old scored five goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Pools since his January arrival. Picture: Joe Pepler

Green's most memorable moment for Pompey is his last-gasp winner in the FA Cup against Norwich, which sent the travelling Fratton faithful crazy. Since then, he's had spells at Preston, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday before joining Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia in a bid to kick-start his career. And his gamble paid off by being crowned Slovak Supa Liga champion last season. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Mason will be remembered for the wrong reasons at Pompey due to his disastrous penalty against Crawley. He then joined MK Dons before a transatlantic adventure in Canada with Cavalry FC. He narrowly missed out on the Canadian Premier League title last term, but has kicked this season off in strong fashion by netting two goals in four games. Picture: Joe Pepler

Walkes initially joined Pompey on loan in 2017-18, before signing permanently in July 2018. After 54 appearances in royal blue, he moved to the MLS with Atlanta United and joined fresh franchise Charlotte FC in December 2021 -- where he still plays. Picture: Paul Thompson