'Was at his trickiest... display to savour... responded with passion and effort' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from 5-0 thumping of Aston Villa U21s
Pompey fired five past Aston Villa’s under-21s without replay in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight.
By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:06 pm
A Josh Koroma brace, plus efforts from Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs and Reeco Hackett handed Danny Cowley’s much-changed side the victory.
Here’s how the Blues’ players performed on a comfortable night at Fratton Park.
