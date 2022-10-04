News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Pompey enjoyed a comfortable night against Aston Villa's under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy. Picture: Jason Brown

'Was at his trickiest... display to savour... responded with passion and effort' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from 5-0 thumping of Aston Villa U21s

Pompey fired five past Aston Villa’s under-21s without replay in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:06 pm

A Josh Koroma brace, plus efforts from Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs and Reeco Hackett handed Danny Cowley’s much-changed side the victory.

Here’s how the Blues’ players performed on a comfortable night at Fratton Park.

1. Josh Oluwayemi - 7

Had little to do, but did produce good first-half save and caught ball well.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Zak Swanson - 8

Catching the eye with enthusiasm and energy. Always a willing option on the overlap down the right.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 7

(Replaced by Joe Morrell on 46 minutes): Skipper found it very comfortable, dominating physically, although should have done far better with a first-half free header he sent over the bar .

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

4. Kieron Freeman - 8

Surprisingly challenged to play as left-sided centre-half and did well, showing superb distribution to add a new dimension.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Aston VillaPortsmouthNeil AllenPompeyBlues
Next Page
Page 1 of 4