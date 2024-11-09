Callum Lang’s end-of-season struggles at Pompey have enabled him to explode as a Championship star this term.

And John Mousinho has backed the Blues’ talisman to go to the well again today against Preston and provide another high-octane performance.

Lang has been the undoubted standout performer this term amid a tough opening to life in the second tier, after a 12-year absence.

The 26-year-old helped himself to four goals and an assist in the league, but it’s Lang’s relentless play which has marked him out as a major threat for opposing defences.

Lang made a big impact when arriving from Wigan in January, but saw his form tail off after four goals in his first seven Pompey games.

Mousinho explained the Scouser acknowledged that dip, but believes that allowed Lang to creep up under the radar and hit the ground running this term.

He said: ‘Callum caused so many problems against Plymouth in the way he played and his style of play.

‘He’s been excellent since he came in. He provided that spark since January we needed and he’s continued it off the back of the injury against Blackpool.

‘Since coming back into the side he’s continued, if he wasn’t quite at it at the back end of last season. By his own admission he knew that, but since those two goals at Leeds he’s hit the ground running.

‘I spoke to Callum about it and he was disappointed with his own level of performance. He couldn’t quite find that spark he had when he came into the side.

‘He was coming back from injury, trying to push through it and it was also a really frantic period for the football club, with the games we played and the pressure of promotion. He’s a very fit lad though, and has come back strongly this year.’

With Lang eating up the miles for Pompey amid a busy period, there are worries about the potential threat of injury as he’s repeatedly asked to operate with high intensity.

Mousinho feels it’s an issue the Blues have negotiated pretty well in his time at the club, with the hope that will continue in the final outing before the international break.

He added: ‘Callum’s output is ridiculously high, he’s done that all season for us.

‘He does it again, again and again. Players in modern football are running harder, longer and quicker and the physical output is massive.

‘We need to players to maintain that intensity for 90 minutes and Callum, to be fair to him, has done that really well. He provides the goals and the assists and leads the press really well.

‘There is always a danger of injuries occurring. In football you have to get it right both ways.

‘We have to make sure we do listen to the science at times when you think it’s becoming too much of a risk, while feeling what you feel out there.

‘One of the things you look at, when you’re thinking about playing that player again, you look at the numbers but you also go with your feeling.

‘We’re never solely dictated to by numbers and stats, but I can’t think of any injuries in my time at the club when it was players pushing through when they shouldn’t have been on the pitch through 70, 80 or 90 minutes

‘I can think of Tom Lowery against Cambridge, but that was early on in the game. Apart from that I don’t think we’ve had muscular injuries late in games. Hopefully we judge it well for the most part.’