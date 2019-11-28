Watch as Portsmouth star wows Fratton Park crowd during Rotherham United warm-up

Is there anything more aesthetically pleasing in football than a good old volley into the top corner?

Well, Portsmouth substitute Marcus Harness rattled in a superb right-footed humdinger recently. But, the strike didn’t happen during the League One clash with Rotherham United.

Pompey won the tie 3-2 with Harness starting from the bench; however, that didn’t stop the 23-year-old from producing a stellar display during the pre-game warm-up to delight the Fratton Park faithful after smashing the crossbar with a left-footed drive.

The attacker was subbed on by manager Kenny Jackett with 12-minutes left, replacing Ryan Williams. Pompey fans though are keen for the exiting youngster to start more matches.

Rick Knight on Twitter said “I can’t understand how he’s not the first name on the team sheet,” whilst Oliver Harry added “Yet the best player in our team isn’t starting.”