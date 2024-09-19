Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey Talk is back to give you the inside track on all the latest news and talking points from Fratton Park.

On this week’s show we carry out the West Brom post-mortem, as a tough start to the Championship campaign lives up to expectations.

And we examine the Blues’ ongoing injury woes as focus shifts from defence to attack, and ask is enough being done to limit the incredible spate of serious issues we’ve seen at Fratton Park?

Pompey’s lack of cutting edge is also placed under the microscope, with things getting no easier for John Mousinho’s men as they make the long trip to fancied Burnley this weekend.

As ever, there’s all that and much more as chief sports writer Neil Allen and head of sport Mark McMahon get underneath the skin of the big issues at PO4.

Pompey Talk on Shots TV is available on Freeview channel 262 and on the Freely platform on channel 565 from 10pm tonight.

Or click HERE to check out the latest episode now.