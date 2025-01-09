Watch: Pompey Talk - January window's starting to heat up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey Talk is back with plenty of transfer chatter to keep us all occupied.

In this week's episode, Neil Allen and Mark McMahon discuss Elias Sorensen’s move away from Fratton Park - just six months after arriving.

The likelihood of further departures is also raised, with doubts growing about Will Norris' Blues future.

Meanwhile, with Isaac Hayden set to join Rob Atkinson in calling Pompey his new home, the duo discuss what he'll bring to the Blues.

It's an action-packed show as the January transfer window keeps us all on our toes.