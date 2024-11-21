Watch: Pompey Talk - Shaughnessy setback and Towler troubles

By Mark McMahon
Published 8th Nov 2024, 19:30 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:52 GMT
Pompey Talk returns after the international break with a heap of topics to get through

On this week’s show, head of sport Mark McMahon and chief sports writer Neil Allen chat about Conor Shaughnessy's latest injury setback, the impact it will have on the January transfer window and what a potential replacement will look like.

We also discuss what Ryley Towler's Pompey future has in store for him, plus lots more!

