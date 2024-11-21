Watch: Pompey Talk - Shaughnessy setback and Towler troubles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey Talk returns after the international break with a heap of topics to get through

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this week’s show, head of sport Mark McMahon and chief sports writer Neil Allen chat about Conor Shaughnessy's latest injury setback, the impact it will have on the January transfer window and what a potential replacement will look like.

We also discuss what Ryley Towler's Pompey future has in store for him, plus lots more!