Footage of an unbelievable bit of improvisation from the Blues forward has gone down a treat on Twitter following his eye-catching cameo appearance for the Blues in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Addicks on Monday night.

The 30-year-old talent emerged from the bench to reduce Charlton’s advantage with 10 minutes remaining of the Fratton Park encountered.

That enhanced his popularity among the Fratton faithful even further, with many Pompey supporters at a loss why he isn’t used more often by manager Danny Cowley.

But he also gained a whole new bunch of admirers from around the world when he somehow managed to nutmeg an opponent with an outrageous header while flat on the ground to set up another late Blues attack.

After unfortunately slipping over while making a lung-busting run down the wing, Jacobs embarrassed Addicks defender Ryan Inniss – who had already committed himself to winning the ball.

And had Leicester loanee Hirst managed to take advantage of the opportunity, it surely would have been a contender for assist of the season.

Michael Jacobs celebrates his goal against Charlton Picture: Robin Jones

Unfortunately, though, the opportunity was squandered, as Pompey fell to defeat.

Nevertheless, the moment of sublime skill has gone down well among football fans across the world – with popular Saturday morning football show SoccerAM nominating it for ‘Megnuts of the Week’.

No doubt it will be shown for years to come.

In the meantime, here’s how fans have reacted online.

@Craig_Sheard: MEGNUTS!

@RG7UTD: Best meguts ever

@M__wood: So sweet

@JHancock67: 27. Portsmouth v Charlton

Score: 2-1 loss to Charlton

Notable moment: Crackers nutmeg header

@SamLee: Errrr, best pass ever?

@Gartlean_Ryan: Incredible hahahahaha

@Sam_Keeling1: Hahaha what a ball

@seanaldsss: This is the winger version of Ruben Dias

@sturat_4126: Almost as good as Sterling’s goal v Brighton , if you know you know.

@MattPFC: Michael Jacobs football genius

@jamesgraham_13: Reason number 182826282826383 Jacobs should be starting.