WATCH: Witness former Portsmouth favourite Adam Webster's tone-deaf singing after Brighton defender hits right note against Manchester City
It’s the dreaded footballing rite of passage virtually all young players must face after their elevation to the first-team ranks.
Now, nine years on from his tone-deaf performance as an emerging Pompey prospect, the moment has returned to haunt Adam Webster.
Webster first came into the Blues fray in the 2011-12 campaign as a talented but timid teenager, who was given his league bow by Michael Appleton in the Championship.
As part of coming into the senior fray a standard initiation is to perform a song in front of the rest of the first team.
The man who this week hit the headlines as he scored against champions Manchester City for Brighton in his side’s 3-2 win, teamed up with fellow youngster Sam Magri to perform the national anthem in front of their team-mates.
It’s an effort which, shall we say, falls short of some of the rousing renditions we’ve witnessed down the years - most notably from Terry Venables’ England side at Euro 96.
But that didn’t stop former Pompey defender Greg Halford taking the opportunity to embarrass his old Blues team-mate by sharing a video of Webster’s cringe-inducing effort on social media.
Halford tweeted: ‘Cos uve had an unreal start to ur premiership career here's a little throwback. Enjoy. Ohh I do have another if u wanna see more.’
No Greg, this is quite enough thanks…
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
