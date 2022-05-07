And it seems the majority are in agreement that now is the time to cash in on the forward.

The 26-year-old’s current deal expires in June – although the club have the option of a further 12 months.

That is set to be activated as Pompey protect their assets.

But with the potential of the former Burton man walking away for nothing at the end of next season, it’s likely Danny Cowley will welcome offers for the player once a new deal has been signed.

As reported by The News on Thursday, Swansea are among the clubs interested in the Republic of Ireland man.

Normally, such talk would have the Fratton faithful frustrated as one of their key men is touted for a move away.

Both with hosts of fans apparently growing frustrated by Harness’ inconsistency, many believe a sizeable offered would be too good to turn down – especially when manager Danny Cowley is looking to reinvest in his squad over the summer.

Pompey winger Marcus Harness

Here’s a selection of what fans had to say via our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Tom Haustead: I like Harness but I would sell in a heart beat if we got anywhere around £1million for him.

Spent wisely, that is a really decent amount to be able to reinvest in the squad.

Adrian Woolley: Get as much as you can for him. Way too inconsistent.

Leigh Porter: Let him go and replace with a more consistent player.

Michael Cox: Championship clubs want him and we are going to get shot. Makes sense.

Andy Lanc's: Sell him and buy Hirst, It’s that simple.

Justin Thatcher: I would let him go. He blows to hot n cold for me.

Derek Boyes: Get a good price and sign Hirst.

Roy Alan Mansfield: Personally think it’s time.

Lee Dobson: Mr Inconsistency...won't cut it in the Championship.