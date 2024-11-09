'We are saved. Written in the stars. Colby Bishop lucky charm' - How Portsmouth faithful have reacted to victory against Preston North End and return of goal hero
A first win of the season at home. The Blues moving off the bottom of the Championship table. Performances improving. And, of course, Colby Bishop making a goalscoring return from the bench following heart surgery back in August.
Is it any wonder Pompey fans went on X, formerly Twitter, to replicate the positivity that was emanating from Fratton Park following the 3-1 win against Preston North End.
Here’s a selection of those views as the Blues head into the international break off the back of a warmly-received three points.
@BenjoPompey: Doths cap. Every man and his dog battled and wanted the ball. 94th minute Lang still running like a lunatic closing down. Ritchie shouting non stop and encouraging. Devlin battling for ball to end up leading to opener. Up ze Blues. Atmosphere on point.
@LawrencePFCHall: Moments like that Bishop goal are what you go to football for. Couldn’t be more made up for the bloke.
@RO8s: Everyone was whining about Richie, but he's getting up to speed and now he's undrobbable. All will be well! And Colby is back! We are saved!
@JAudley89: Always written in the stars for this to happen! Welcome back Colby Bishop & your beautiful magic hat.
@PFC_bluearmy: It is written in the stars. Up the blues.
@FUTCONCEPTS: What a day. Colby Bishop back, bags a goal. Massive 3-1 win. Oh and Southampton bottled another game.
@kyleraffoefc: Made up for Colby.
@mitch3llroberts: Bishop averaging a goal a game in November ain’t getting talked about enough!
@CivilFlyer23: a special afternoon, well done #Pompey.
@lindaoneill037: The only way is up. Colby Bishop, lucky charm.
@HazzaTWood96: A first home victory of the season against Preston, Murphy, Ogilvie scoring and happy to see Bishop returning and scoring as well, gutted we couldn't keep the clean sheet but overall happy to get that first home win, PUP.
