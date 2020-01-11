'We can see the summit' ... 'We never make it easy' - What the fans said about Portsmouth 2 AFC Wimbledon 1

Have your say

Pompey fans were happy to see the Blues overcome Wimbledon at Fratton Park - even if they made heavy weather.

Here's a selection of views aired on Twitter and Facebook after a win which took Kenny Jackett's side up to seventh in League one.

Jordan Draper: Phew... never make it easy but 3 points is all that matters! #PUP

Joe Underwood: 6 points off 1st with a game in hand

John Horne: Yessssssssss get in there, a brilliant win lads and first for 2020, you've done us fans so proud. Well done Pompey. Up the Blues.

Kayla McTear: Great way to start the year and the new decade. Let's continue this.

Mike Southwell: Made hard work of the second half.

Chris Benson: Good result, keep it up @Pompey, just need a new CB and a couple more signings #Pompey

Allan Weaver: We can see the summit.Keep pushing.Play up Pompey.

Steve Jackson: Best first half performance all year. Need to learn to keep hold of the ball at the end, two many silly flicks towards end when we should be wasting time.

Conrad Pfc Jones: Well done kenny and the lads Pup

Dave Todd: Best manager we have had for a long time. Long may you manage, KJ.

