Danny Cowley applauds the fans at the final whistle of this afternoon's 2-2 draw at Charlton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Charlton substitute Josh Davison broke Blues hearts when he levelled three minutes from time to deny the visitors victory.

It would have been a deserved 2-1 triumph for Pompey, with Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness putting them in sight of three points.

Instead the outcome was a 2-2 scoreline, made the more agonising considering the goal-scoring chances Cowley believes his side spurned.

None more than in the first half, when John Marquis miscontrolled the ball from six yards out when it appeared easier to score.

The striker did, however, have a hand in Harness’ goal which threatened victory.

Regardless, Cowley afterwards rued Pompey’s failure to convert their chances against Charlton.

He said: ‘We thought we had a really good dominance in the game in the first half.

‘We had complete control and when you are away from home and have that dominance you need to convert the chances that you make.

‘We made some good ones and forced Charlton into a formation change around the 35th minute, when they matched us up in the middle.

‘I was really disappointed with the way we came out in the second half because that’s the second time we’ve conceded a goal just after half-time.

‘It was a needless goal as well because it’s such an unnecessary free-kick to give away when their player is dribbling to the goal line.

‘That gave them some momentum and then we did really well to wrestle it back and go 2-1 up with a really well-worked goal.

‘Overall, we probably created enough chances away from home to win three matches. We didn’t take them.’

That’s now successive 2-2 draws for Cowley’s men, following on from the midweek point against Plymouth.

And while the visitors missed chances against Charlton, he also recognises the need to tighten up at the back.

He added: ‘I think we played well, but I don’t want to be that team that plays well and doesn’t win.

‘The rules of football suggest that if you concede two you don’t normally win. We know it’s much easier to win 1-0 and 2-1 than it is to 3-2.

‘We have gone into the lead twice and been pegged back twice. It’s hard for us to take at the moment because I think we did an awful lot of things right today.’

