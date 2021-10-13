Michael Jacobs was one of a number of players to struggle at Fratton Park last night picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues’ performance left a lot to be desired as Danny Cowley handed a number of his fringe players a chance to impress.

However, the majority of those on the field at Fratton Park struggled to make a real impact against the League Two outfit, with questions now being raised about their futures in PO4.

The 2,490 in attendance last night were far from impressed as Pompey failed to register a single shot on target throughout the match’s entirety, and ultimately succumbed to two Us strikes which leaves the Blues on the cusp of a group stage exit.

Sections of the Fratton faithful made their opinions clear on social media following the defeat while questioning the performances of certain individuals.

@Shovell96 wrote: ‘Squad depth is so poor. Everyone got excited over Gassan because of his friendly performances but has failed to replicate this in competitive games. No CBs in depth atm, Jacobs doing nothing. Sadly, we don’t have the quality in depth to compete.’

@JordanHiscock posted: ‘Not only the worst game but the worst I’ve ever seen a team play.’

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: commented: ‘I think Cowley has pulled off a masterstroke tonight. Put the fringe players in, and they have failed. No knocking on his door for the foreseeable!! And this competition has always been an albatross around out necks!! #pompey better off out of it.’

@Groundhopperdru said: ‘We definitely need a consistent striker at #pompey’@LeroiJackson16:concluded: ‘Let’s just play the youngsters in the cups, not fussed about them anymore. Still have faith in the Cowleys, but changes will definitely not happen straight away. Give them a few transfer windows and we’ll be sorted. #pompey’

