'We have good players in place' - Danny Cowley outlines scenarios Portsmouth are ready for as they do battle with Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Oxford United & Co over rest of window

And the Blues boss is certain his backroom team have put in the graft to be prepared for all the different eventualities which could unfold between now and August 31.

Cowley has outlined the different ways he believes the narrative could pan out over the next 11 days, when it comes to recruitment.

And he promised there are options lined up to arrive, no matter what does or doesn’t happen in that time.

Cowley said: ‘We could sell one or two key players for significant money, that’s one way the window could go.

‘We could allow one or two players on the periphery to go, that would change things.

‘Or nobody could end up going, and we’d have to try to work the loan market and get some really good value at the back end of the window.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

‘You just have to prepare for every eventuality, we have to be ready to react.

‘So the key will be in the planning. The better prepared you are, the better you will react to individual circumstances.

‘We don’t quite know how it’s going to unfold at the moment, that’s what you are trying to predict all the time.

‘We have good players in place and are ready to react.

‘We know the potential movements which could happen in the market - it’s for us to react accordingly.’

Cowley explained he may well have to bide his time for potential arrivals to drop into range financially for Pompey over the coming days.

That sentiment seems to be with Championship clubs in mind, who will be looking to move out players not featuring to free up money in their budgets.

Cowley stated the motivations change when it comes to Premier League clubs looking to let players leave on loan this month.

And that is something he’s quietly confident can work in Pompey’s favour.

Cowley added: ‘There’s a number of clubs who really believe in the way we look after young players.

‘That can help us in terms of finances when you’re taking players, particularly from Premier League clubs.

‘They are thinking of player development and making sporting decisions, rather than financial decisions.’

