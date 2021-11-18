But the Blues boss welcomed having to make the shout between playing Gavin Bazunu or Alex Bass in goal against AFC Wimbledon.

Cowley believes he’s not faced enough difficult calls over who to play, since becoming head coach in March.

That will certainly be the case, however, this weekend after Bass shone with an outstanding display at Wycombe last weekend in Bazunu’s absence.

The 23-year-old picked up two clean sheets, with the Republic of Ireland international away with his country.

Bazunu, however, has been first choice this season and shone with some fine displays, with his ability with the ball at feet central to Cowley’s game idea.

The Pompey boss admitted breaking the news to whoever misses out will be tough to do.

He said: ‘These are decisions we’re pleased to have.

‘We have to celebrate them, we want competition for places.

‘If I’m honest, I’ve not had enough tough team selection decisions since I’ve been Portsmouth manager.

‘It’s an area which is the strongest department of our team.

‘We’ve had Alex with a super performance on Saturday, he was just excellent with that clean sheet.

‘He played a big part in the victory, while Gavin has been away and done well with Ireland.

‘It’s a great decision for ourselves to have to make.

‘It won’t be easy telling Alex or Gavin if they’re not playing, that’s for sure.

‘We have to look at it, see where the players are at and make the best decision for the team.

‘We have two keepers in really good form and it’s a really strong area for us.

‘Both goalkeepers in my opinion are top-end League One and beyond.

‘They are both young and on an upward curve.

‘It’s a great position for us as a club, we just have to make the right decision.’

Bass’ start last weekend was just his second league outing for Pompey since the 2020 play-off semi-final against Oxford United.

It would be harsh on the academy product to miss out after shining, while Bazunu would be justified in thinking he deserves his spot back after picking up two clean sheets for his country himself.

Cowley wants to see both men react in the right way to the call he makes.

He added: ‘You are always making tough decisions as manager. I don’t really compare them, they are all decisions which need to be made.

‘You make them with the team’s best interests at heart and you communicate them well to the players involved.

‘Players want to play, so you tell them your reasons, they are professional and accept it.

‘If they are picked they try to play their best, if they are not picked they try to prove you wrong.

‘That’s absolutely where you want the mindset to be.’

