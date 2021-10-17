The pained Blues boss paid tribute to the backing of the 1,242 travelling fans, after their side collapsed in the second half on the way to a 4-1 humbling on Saturday.

Woeful defending led to three goals being conceded in seven second-half minutes at the New York Stadium, as Cowley suffered his worst loss in charge of Pompey.

The travelling fans treated the debacle with gallows humour as they chanted ‘ole!’ when passes were put together, along with singing ‘we’re all going on a League Two tour’.

Cowley, his staff and players went to thank the travelling support on the full-time whistle for their backing.

Some fans aired their frustrations, but the majority sang Cowley’s name as he took time to show his appreciation for their backing.

Cowley said: ‘They were singing our names - they were singing our names.

‘I didn’t see any of that (negativity), I thought they just clapped.

Danny Cowley applauds the Pompey fans after the Rotherham battering (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

‘I was just clapping our supporters, because if you win, you lose or you draw you should go and thank the people who have given up their hard-earned money.

‘They’ve travelled all this way and we let them down.

‘So what do you do? You front up and and take responsibility for that.

‘It’s the worst feeling when you let them down. You have to live with that.’

Cowley admitted supporters paying their money and giving up their time was on his mind, as Pompey capitulated after getting themselves back into the game on Saturday.

Marcus Harness cancelled out old boy Michael Smith’s opener four minutes after the restart.

But then the floodgates opened off the back of Gavin Bazunu spilling Ollie Rathbone’s shot, leading to Smith getting his second.

Richard Wood and Ben Wiles then got in on the act, to leave Pompey winless on the road since the opening day.

Cowley knows the buck stops with him, and there now needs to be a response against Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

He added: ‘Ultimately, it’s my responsibility.

‘I think you should always thank the supporters.

‘It’s their club and they’ve given up their weekend and their money.

‘We’d much rather be celebrating with them.

‘We have to live with the fact we’ve let them down, until we have the next opportunity to respond.’

