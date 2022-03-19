The Blues boss has made four changes to the side that lost to Plymouth in midweek, with Denver Hume, Joe Morrell, Ronan Curtis and Aiden O’Brien making way for Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Marcus Harness and Tyler Walker against Wycombe.

And, as always, Blues fans on Twitter have been picking the bones from his latest selection.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

Aiden O'Brien starts today's game against Wycombe on the bench.

@jakemeyers2015: Walker and Harness? Great...

No idea what either do to justify being anywhere near this team.

Hopefully they have a good game.

@JStronner: Yes curtis is out. Time for tunni for on corners.

@Dylanmc2007: Not bad, O'Brien should be first name in the line-up though.

Hopefully Jacobs gets a run in during the second half.

@magnetikpulse: Robertson and Walker...really.

@ELilliLDWorman: No Morrell & O’Brien? At least Curtis isn’t starting.

@Hutchy657: Would of dropped Thompson he was well off the pace on Tuesday night.

@WELLS35: Good to have Harness back but not sure why no Curtis or O’Brien in the starting line up! All this tinkering.

@HowsegoPhil: I’ll be honest I’m pleased Curtis has been dropped I think there are others in the squad that can play better in that position.