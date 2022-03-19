'We need him to score bangers... O'Brien should be first name in the line-up' - how Portsmouth fans have reacted to starting XI for game against Wycombe
Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on Danny Cowley’s latest starting XI.
The Blues boss has made four changes to the side that lost to Plymouth in midweek, with Denver Hume, Joe Morrell, Ronan Curtis and Aiden O’Brien making way for Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Marcus Harness and Tyler Walker against Wycombe.
And, as always, Blues fans on Twitter have been picking the bones from his latest selection.
Here’s a selection of the views shared...
@jakemeyers2015: Walker and Harness? Great...
No idea what either do to justify being anywhere near this team.
Hopefully they have a good game.
@JStronner: Yes curtis is out. Time for tunni for on corners.
@Dylanmc2007: Not bad, O'Brien should be first name in the line-up though.
Hopefully Jacobs gets a run in during the second half.
@magnetikpulse: Robertson and Walker...really.
@ELilliLDWorman: No Morrell & O’Brien? At least Curtis isn’t starting.
@Hutchy657: Would of dropped Thompson he was well off the pace on Tuesday night.
@WELLS35: Good to have Harness back but not sure why no Curtis or O’Brien in the starting line up! All this tinkering.
@HowsegoPhil: I’ll be honest I’m pleased Curtis has been dropped I think there are others in the squad that can play better in that position.
@PFCMilly: I understand if O’brien needs a break, but we need him to score bangers