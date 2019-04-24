Sunderland are determined to get one over on Pompey and keep their League One automatic promotion hopes alive.

That is the message from the Black Cats midfielder Max Power ahead of the crunch meeting at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Kenny Jackett’s men leapfrogged Sunderland to move third on Easter Monday following the comeback win over Coventry.

The Black Cats were dealt a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Peterborough, leaving them four points adrift of the top two.

Pompey’s automatic promotion hopes rest in their own hands ahead of the trip to Wearside.

But Power stressed Sunderland are determined to climb back above the Blues and keep the pressure on second-placed Barnsley.

Sunderland midfielder Max Power

And the former Wigan man revealed two defeats to Jackett’s men already in the campaign – in the reverse league fixture at Fratton Park and the Checkatrade Trophy final – will give them added incentive.

Power told the Sunderland Echo: ‘We all feel as if we owe Portsmouth one but at this stage of the season we can’t get too down about it.

‘We’ve just got to recover now and win three games, simple as that.

‘We’ve got three games left, one of them’s against Portsmouth so we can go back above them then it’s unfortunately us depending on Barnsley slipping up.

‘We can’t afford to drop any points now. We couldn’t really afford to drop any on Monday but we did. It’s advantage Barnsley at this point.

'The Portsmouth game is the last home game of the season so we want to put on a performance for the home fans. We were backed again on Monday with great numbers.

‘Let’s just go and win three games and see where it takes us.’

Those not making the trip to Sunderland are able to watch the game live on the big screen at Fratton Park.