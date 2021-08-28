'We weren't ruthless in front of goal' - Portsmouth boss clear on reasons for maiden league defeat to Wigan Athletic

Danny Cowley at Wigan today. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

The Blues slipped to a 1-0 reverse to Wigan at the DW Stadium with Callum Lang’s 78th-minute goal the difference.

Pompey had the better of the first half but lost their way late on - and Cowley was clear on the deciding factors.

He said: ‘We’re disappointed to lose because I felt we had good control of the game for 60 minutes.

‘The first half was probably the best we’ve played.

‘To come to a club like Wigan who’ve got new owners and have recruited really aggressively and play like that was pleasing.

‘You only have to look at their bench to realise what depth they’ve got in their squad.

‘I felt we had good control and rhythm to our play and cut through them constantly.