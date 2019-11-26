'We will give the fans something to shout about' - Portsmouth winger predicts 'amazing' atmosphere against Rotherham

Ronan Curtis is predicting an ‘amazing’ atmosphere as Pompey return to Fratton Park following a three-week hiatus.

And the flying winger insists the Blues will dig deep and work their socks off against Rotherham.

Ronan Curtis celebrates with Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues haven’t had a fixture at PO4 since the 4-1 victory over Southend on November 5

It’s been a long wait for the Fratton faithful after Fleetwood’s visit to the south coast was postponed on November 16 due to international call-ups.

The Millers’ trip to the south coast will see two sides with promotion ambitions do battle.

Rotherham sit fourth in the table, while Kenny Jackett’s men are 11th but a win will take them within two points of the play-offs.

And Curtis, who netted a double in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Rochdale, is relishing the clash against Paul Warne’s side.

He said: ‘They are a massive club, were in the Championship and have to give them that respect.

‘We have just got to know our jobs and then go again.

‘They’re big (promotion) rivals but they will be saying the same thing about us. We get 20,000 fans a week coming to our place. Rotherham won’t like it and we’ve got to use that to our advantage.

‘The fans will be amazing on Tuesday because they haven’t had a game in so long, so the confidence is there and we will give the fans something to shout about, we will dig in deep and work our socks off.’

Pompey are unbeaten at Fratton this season, delivering four wins and four draws from eight matches.

After struggling on their own patch at times last term, Curtis feels the Blues now can take home comfort.

He added: ‘Kenny and Joe have talking us through how we have to keep it tight and not give silly free-kicks and set-pieces away.

‘It looks like this season we’ve got it right. We’ve been very good at home, need to maintain that and keep going.’