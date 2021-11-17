'We will see some business': Andy Cullen on how Portsmouth plan to tackle January transfer window

Nonetheless, the chief executive anticipates some Fratton Park business to be conducted.

Traditionally under Tornante, the Blues’ January activity has proven uninspired, while on two occasions has failed to maintain a top-spot placing in League One.

Certainly Cullen has pledged there will be no ‘quick fix’ once the window reopens, with Danny Cowley’s men positioned 10th.

Pompey possess a player budget bigger than last season’s following late transfer activity in August.

And while Cullen is adamant Cowley will be backed in January, he stopped short of detailing their financial approach.

He told The News: ‘I think there is an obsession with finance and budgets, it’s one where we would rather concentrate on improving players working through the dynamics.

‘I am sure we will see some business in January and that will be part of the longer-term plan as to where we want to move the football club going into next summer.

Danny Cowley faces an intriguing January transfer window having already had his budget extended in August. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘Every manager works within a budget. We set out with a sum and got to the end of August when there were three opportunities in Joe Morrell, Miguel Azeez and Mahlon Romeo.

‘So we spent a significant sum of money on a transfer fee for Joe and made extra funds available to deliver on all those three players in terms of salaries. We certainly wanted to back Danny as much as we possibly could.

‘Now we come into January and it is about what we can do to improve the squad – and how can we be creative in the way we make that happen?

‘I don’t want to talk about finances. You have got to think strategically about how you take things forward, because quick fixes in football – and considering where we are – normally don’t work out.

‘We work really, really hard at our recruitment. We are smart, we negotiate well on the player deals that come into us, and we can extend the budget – whatever that might be – as far as we can.

‘If it’s something that makes a difference, a real, real difference, then, of course, we’ll consider it.’

Pompey brought in 14 players last summer, with three eye-catching late arrivals in Morrell, Romeo and Azeez.

And he believes their additions have created an existing ‘strong, competitive’ Blues squad.

He added: ‘We had a situation where, to compete for Joe Morrell, we extended ourselves, as we did on the last day of the window with Mahlon and Miguel.

‘There were other things that we thought might happen but didn’t towards the end of that window. That’s fine, we made that commitment and extra spend to what we still think is a really, really strong, competitive squad.

‘I think there was something on record that the budget was going to be cut slightly last year, but that’s not how it ended up.’

