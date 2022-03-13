I’m still optimistic for Pompey to get play-offs, football is a funny old game so got to be positive! Decent point collected yesterday and everyone on a meltdown saying season over!

@GeorgePFC96

Most fans had already written off this season.

Then we go on this run, we see the manager's and player's commitment, add Fratton Park being updated.

Yes why not get excited, the seeds have well and truly been planted.

@stevestokes_

Don’t give a monkeys on the nature of the way we won a valuable point today.

Pompey fans on Twitter have been reacting to the Blues' stalemate against Ipswich on Saturday.

We played a professional game today against the team with theoretically the most talented group of players in the league who failed whilst we succeeded.

Well done Pompey!

@wayneharrispfc

Unbeaten in eight is nothing to scoff at even with the second half. On to Plymouth.

@BlueArmyAlex

It's a shame Pompey gave themselves a mountain to climb after a really poor set of performances/results earlier in the season. Reckon playoffs are just out of reach for us with our fixture congestion.

If we have a decent summer transfer window, we'll be in the mix next season!

@jakemeyers2015

Intriguing match yesterday

A point makes life hard for Ipswich in their playoff hunt

They’ve got the best squad in the league so absolutely no shame in shutting up shop when a point keeps Pompey in touch

For me, Plymouth is a much better opportunity to pick up three points.

@Sammstone10

Away day trip to Ipswich. Hard fought point against a good side. Fans unreal! The momentum continues…

@Sadler004

Pompey now unbeaten in the last eight matches.. Let's hope our form continues the rest of the season.. PUP

@MikePompey

Very decent point In the end, there a very good side in my opinion and very strong at home so take the point and move on.

@scottpompey

You’ve got to take that and say it’s a good point. Ipswich a much better side than who we’ve faced recently. Typically though all the sides above us seemed to find a way to win again. We HAVE to beat Plymouth and Wycombe in my opinion.

@LukeEllisPUP

