Pompey fans have been taking to social media after tonight’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Harrogate.

Here’s a selection of those views after Kenny Jackett’s side had to fight for victory at Wetherby Road.

Christian Burgess faced a physical test against Harrogate. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Well done Kenny, difficult conditions, good result.

Keith Richardson

We needed two worldies to win it, but we did it, but we should’ve been further away from them than we were PUP!

Harry Wood

Brandon Haunstrup celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Tough gig. Well done Pompey

Robert Blyth

Well done Pompey, tricky fixture and conditions. PUP from Melbourne!

Peter Scott

Result is everything

Keith Richardson

Stop playing Evans. And get a proper number 10 and sort the defence out in January

Tom Andrews

Got the win but overall another poor performance

Shawn Woodward

Awful pathetic performance and as for Burgess well the less said the better

Anthony Knight

As a team performance it was poor apart from the two well taken goals which were the only moments of quality we produced.

Pete Graham

Anyone who saw Harrogate's recent matches would have know that play up with runners of their big centre forward who won too much in the air. Banana skin avoided yes but the cracks remain.

David Riddell