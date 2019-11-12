Pompey fans have been taking to social media after tonight’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Harrogate.
Here’s a selection of those views after Kenny Jackett’s side had to fight for victory at Wetherby Road.
Well done Kenny, difficult conditions, good result.
Keith Richardson
We needed two worldies to win it, but we did it, but we should’ve been further away from them than we were PUP!
Harry Wood
Tough gig. Well done Pompey
Robert Blyth
Well done Pompey, tricky fixture and conditions. PUP from Melbourne!
Peter Scott
Result is everything
Keith Richardson
Stop playing Evans. And get a proper number 10 and sort the defence out in January
Tom Andrews
Got the win but overall another poor performance
Shawn Woodward
Awful pathetic performance and as for Burgess well the less said the better
Anthony Knight
As a team performance it was poor apart from the two well taken goals which were the only moments of quality we produced.
Pete Graham
Anyone who saw Harrogate's recent matches would have know that play up with runners of their big centre forward who won too much in the air. Banana skin avoided yes but the cracks remain.
David Riddell