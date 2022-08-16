Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley’s men produced a rampant second half display as they dismantled the U’s at Fratton Park.

Despite Joe Ironside heading the visitors ahead after half an hour, Colby Bishop netted his fifth goal of the campaign to level the tie before the break.

That appeared to swing the tie with second half goals from Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs and Connor Ogilvie sealing the victory for Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an excellent showing under the lights at PO4, the Fratton faithful have given their verdict on the result on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction.

@DanLewis1999: Under Jackett, we’d go 1 down or have a shit first half and there was 0 hope, from him, from the team and the fans.

This team now is so different. We saw it at Cardiff and seeing it again today. Both winning by a goal goal margin after an awful first 45.

Pompey fans have had their say on tonight's victory.

COWLEY’S AT THE WHEEL.

@MrKevinPrior2: Amazing performance. After the 0-0 draw in the last home game I did fear we would go thru a barron spell. But no, 4-1 will do very very nicely indeed. Championship here we come?

@JoelPFC1: Unbelievable squad. Absolutely fantastic performance. So many ballers in this team.

@CapiTweets: Scoring three goals in the second half is a great habit to get into.

@tomsy_1994: Some squad, what a win.. Up The Blues!

@pfcdave1898: I know it's only 4 games in, but we are a team full of confidence with the right players and the right management. We're definitely going up this season.

@pompey_sam: We’re gonna win the league! And now you gotta believe us!

@kelvadams: Cracking performance tonight. To go 1 down and come back fighting with that spirit. Up the blues!

@JR95_Pompey: We are cooking! Up the beautiful blues. Absolutely buzzing with that!

@AdamHousego: Unbeaten. 12 goals scored in 5 games - of which 10 are in the 2nd half. Very promising.

Cowley must give the best HT team talks.