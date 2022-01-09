During the festive period, the Blues were struck down with the virus that rapidly spread through the camp – impacting a number of playing personnel.

As a result, the club’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, and their boxing day clash with Oxford United were postponed, leading to a lengthy spell without action.

And Curtis revealed the Fratton Park outfit ensured their fitness levels remained high due to a number of different techniques.

The Republic of Ireland international explained how each individual player was sent their own fitness plan when the training ground was closed.

While players were also given the option of having devices such as treadmills delivered to their homes.

Curtis told The News: ‘It was obviously hard because we’re used to playing games week-in, week-out and training everyday with your teammates and then to have 10 days off because there were so many Covid outbreaks not just at Portsmouth but all over the leagues.

‘When the training ground was closed we all had individual things to do like go out for runs or have a treadmill sent to the house. It was good to have that.’

Ronan Curtis has played both Pompey fixtures following their Covid struggles. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Pompey had to wait 23 days between fixtures against Morecambe and Cambridge as cases surged across the EFL.

Further fixtures, including Danny Cowley side’s trip to Plymouth, fell foul of Coronavirus dismantling squads across the country.

And the prolonged lay-off for the Blues was potentially reflected in their stalemate at Cambridge United on January 3.

In a stop-start occasion, the visitors looked leggy as they failed to make use of their man advantage following Sam Smith’s red card.

But Curtis explained how he’s just grateful the club is through the worst of the disease.

He continued: ‘I think there were 22 games called off one weekend. It was a bit extreme and annoying but we’ve come back, kept our heads down and kept fit away from the training ground when it was closed. We’re grateful now and we keep moving.’

