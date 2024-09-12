'We're really pushing him': Exciting Portsmouth prospect challenged after blistering start to season
The left-wing prospect is averaging an assist a game for the Academy, while sat on the first-team bench against Luton and Middlesbrough in the Championship as his stock continues to rise.
The 17-year-old impressed in Tuesday night’s 3-1 Hampshire Senior Cup defeat at Bashley by laying on the Blues’ only goal for Nathaniel Chioma.
In the absence of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy from the fixture list, it’s even tougher for youngsters to gain first-team opportunities at present.
Yet Academy lead professional development phase coach Sam Hudson is encouraged by the 17-year-old’s rate of development.
He told The News: ‘It was really good awareness to see the pass for the goal. At the time I felt Harry’s head was down and his body shape was looking to go one way, but then he reversed it.
‘For the under-18s, we are really pushing him to create 3-4 chances a game. On top of that, if you can get an assist or goal every match you put yourself in a good shop window for the first-team.
‘So far he’s averaging an assist a game, which gives himself the chance to hopefully be considered in the future. He’s had a good start to the season and we’re going to really push him because, if he wants a contract, he needs to kick on.
‘Harry has been really good on the ball this season. We know in one-v-one he generally has the better of his opponent, but he’s starting to go both ways now, whereas previously it was a lot on his left-side, which is very good.
‘We want to develop two-footed footballers, even if your right is never as good as your left, can you at least use your right foot in purposeful moments - and he has started to do that.
‘He’s always in the thick of every attack we have, even if it starts on the other side he will get involved at some point.
‘The other side of his game, the pressing, running and duelling, is something we remind him of every day. If you want to be a footballer, you have to do that unfortunately. It’s not fun and enjoyable, but there’s one ball and 22 people and the chances are you’re going to be running.’
Clout was promoted to train with the first-team at the start of pre-season, although didn’t join them on the Croatia training camp.
However, the second-year scholar featured in several friendlies, including against the Hawks, when he caught the eye of supporters with a lively left-wing display.
Hudson added: ‘Being involved in the first-team is fantastic, particularly a league bench because there’s no Bristol Street Motors Trophy anymore, which reduces a potential opportunity for some of our players to get involved in that.
‘We’re pushing players to be involved where we can, we’ll work hard every day to try to get players through to the first-team squad to initially survive the training sessions - and then thrive in the training sessions.’
