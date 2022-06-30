The Blues boss has underlined he’s been clear on his requirements this summer, as he reshapes his squad ahead of his second full season at Fratton Park.

The Fratton faithful are clamouring for transfer activity, with Marlon Pack the lone arrival to date after agreeing a return to PO4 following his Cardiff exit.

Cowley faces going into this weekend’s pre-season curtain-raiser at Hawks without a senior striker, with a visit to Gosport quickly following.

They then look certain to jet off to their pre-season training camp in Spain with a huge amount of recruitment work still to do.

Cowley maintained he’s provided clarity to the Pompey board over what he feels is required, since the end of the season.

Chief executive Andy Cullen has indicated there are now deals close to a conclusion, however, with the Blues boss confident the work is being put in behind the scenes to get business over the line.

Cowley said: ‘At every club your first aim will be to get some free agents and potentially some loans.

‘I think we’re working hard in that area.

‘We’ve been clear from day dot, the moment the season ended, exactly what we need and exactly the profile of players and type of players.

‘As a club we’ve got shortlists of players we’d like to sign.

‘I know the club are working hard to make that a reality.’

A look around League One shows Pompey to be behind the curve when it comes to the deals already over the line among their rivals.

Forest Green have landed six new players, while a number of sides have brought in five new faces.

At the other end of the spectrum Exeter and Wycombe have not landed a single addition yet, while Derby remain under a transfer embargo.

Cowley knows Pompey are vying for the same type of players with their rivals, with some of the bigger hitters in the division having sizable transfer war chests to conduct their business.

That can make for a congested field when competing for the players up for grabs.

He said: ‘It’s not easy, it’s a very competitive market and most clubs in and around these levels work the same way.