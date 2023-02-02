And the Blues boss stated he is keeping an open mind about adding further to his squad with out-of-contract players.

But Mousinho admitted it would take a player of real substance to convince him to bring in another few face this term.

The transfer window closed on Tuesday night with the new head coach satisfied with the work carried out, after landing Di’Shon Bernard and Paddy Lane on deadline line to supplement the arrivals of Matt Macey and Ryley Towler.

Players not tied to clubs can still be brought in, with some interesting options after a swathe of players curtailed their contracts before the window’s close to ensure they could be signed.

Those players, on top of those already not with a team, means there are considerations for clubs still looking to do business.

Mousinho said: ‘We’re not going to close ourselves off, I think it would be a bit pig-headed to do that.

‘We will always have a look at what is out there - and there are always some interesting names who pop up.

Chris Martin, Connor Wickham and Faysal Bettache are three of the free agents out there at present.

‘It’s one of the funny things, you expect the phone to stop ringing at 11pm on Tuesday. It doesn’t, there are agents who say to you about their player being paid up and is now available.

‘We’ve fielded a few of those, on top of those who came in.

‘At the moment, though, it would take something special for us to decide that’s something we want to do at the moment.’

Having cover in every position is a big part of Mousinho’s contentment at present, as he looks at the players at his disposal.

The Pompey boss has a group of 21 to call upon, while the likes of Clark Robertson, Ronan Curtis, Tom Lowery, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid remain in the treatment room as Joe Rafferty nears a return.

Mousinho added: ‘If you look at the squad from Peterborough, we have 18 plus Joe (Morrell) who is returning from suspension.

‘Then there’s the two who we bought in, so there’s three from last weekend.

‘Then there’s the ones returning to fitness.

‘There will always be a few more injuries who crop up and go into the physio room as ones come back out.

