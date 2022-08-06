‘We’ve got to be better’ - Sean Raggett warns Portsmouth team-mates after ‘disappointing’ Lincoln stalemate

The centre-back has told his side they need to be so much better if they want to compete for promotion this season, following Saturday’s below-par stalemate at Fratton Park.

Despite the buzz of a return to Fratton Park following last weekend’s thrilling draw at title favourites Sheffield Wednesday, the Blues were unable to break down the Imps or force visiting keeper Carl Rushworth into any noteworthy saves.

It prompted boos at the final whistle from sections of the Fratton faithful, who were disappointed by what they saw from Danny Cowley’s men.

But just like those critics, Raggett – who was named captain in the absence of Clark Robertson – also saw room for huge improvement from the Blues.

Indeed, he believes Pompey need to do much better when facing teams who come to Fratton Park to play for a draw.

He told The News: ‘It’s disappointing really, we had good control of the game from the start and then second half didn’t get it right – we’ve got to be winning those types of games.

‘We’ve limited them (Lincoln) to very little and then we haven’t created enough ourselves.

‘I didn't think we played particularly well but at the same time we’ve not given them anything.

‘We need to do more than that to win games in this league, especially when teams are going to sit off and let you have the ball to try and grind out a result.

‘We’ve seen plenty of teams do that and when teams do that we’ve got to be better.

‘We’ve got to be more patient in the build-up and get good balls in good areas.’

The result presented Pompey with their first clean sheet of the season, after three goals were conceded in the season-opener against Sheffield Wednesday.

Raggett believes it is vital for his side to keep as many clean sheets as possible in order to achieve promotion.

He continued: ‘After last week it was definitely important to get a clean sheet.

‘We’ve got players at the top end of the pitch that can score goals this year so we need to keep as many clean sheets as possible.

‘That’s my aim every game is to keep a clean sheet as I'm sure it is for the lads at the back.