Pompey fans voiced their displeasure at what they witnessed from their side at Wycombe today by calling for the sacking of manager Kenny Jackett.

A significant section of the 2,125 fans who made the trip to Adams Park for the game were heard chanting ‘We Want Jackett Out’ as their side went down to a third League One defeat of the season.

If follows boos at the final whistle of Tuesday’s night's 2-2 draw against 10-man Burton at Fratton Park.

The Blues currently sit 20th in the table – two points above the relegation zone and 15 points behind league leaders Ipswich.

Pompey have three games in hand on may of the teams above them.

But with only one win from seven League One games this term, fans are starting to voice their disapproval.

And today’s scenes at Adams Park show that those disappointed voices are getting louder as the Blues’ poor start to the season continues.

