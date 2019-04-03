Have your say

The search is on for QPR to find a new manager.

Steve McClaren was sacked on Monday after the Hoops picked up just one Championship victory in 15 games.

Former QPR striker Kevin Gallen reckons Pompey boss Kenny Jackett would be a great fit to take charge.

He was assistant to Ian Holloway at Loftus Road from 2001 to 2004.

However, the former striker admitted it’s highly unlikely the 57-year-old could be prised away from Fratton Park.

He guided the Blues to Checkatrade Trophy glory at Wembley on Sunday, while his side are pushing for automatic promotion from League One this term.

Nevertheless, the bookmakers have included Jackett in the next QPR manager betting market.

But his odds firmly suggest he won’t be jumping ship.

Both Sky Bet and Paddy Power have Jackett priced as a 12/1 chance to move to west London.

Tim Sherwood is the heavy favourite to take the reins at Loftus Road, with Charlton manager Lee Bowyer next in the betting.

Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton is best-priced 16/1 for the job.