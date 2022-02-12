What Danny Cowley told Portsmouth players at half-time which inspired second-half Doncaster Rovers demolition

The Blues striker told how that was the message from boss Danny Cowley at the break today, as they delivered a four-goal second-half salvo to bury Doncaster Rovers.

Cowley’s men were second best in the first half to the bottom-of-the-table side, with Sean Raggett’s goal-line clearance stopping them going in behind at the break.

Pompey ramped it up after the interval, however, with a goal blitz putting the game emphatically to bed.

Hirst felt the difference was some belief from his team-mates in what they were doing.

He said: ‘We went in at half-time and knew as a group we needed to crank it up another five or 10 per cent.

‘The first half wasn’t good, but we knew ourselves we had another gear we could go into.

‘I felt we came out in the second half with a real fight and determination to prove a point.

George Hirst with Sean Raggett today after the Doncaster win

‘So to go out and win that game 4-0 in the end, I think we’ve done that.

‘The manager told us to trust ourselves more. I think that’s what we needed to do - and what we did.’

Cowley went with a very forward-thinking line up, which included players such as Hirst, Tyler Walker, Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis, Reeco Hackett and Marcus Harness.

Hirst feels with that number of players with attacking and creative instincts, Pompey have to play in a way to utilise their assets.

He added: ‘The gaffer told us to stick in on them in the first 15 minutes, and I think we took that a bit too literally.

'We went long when we have good enough players on the pitch to go and play.

‘I thought we were braver with the ball from the back in the second half.

‘That allowed us to get players like Crackers (Jacobs), Marcus (Harness) and Ronan (Curtis) on the ball.

‘They came into the game and that gives me and Tyler (Walker) a chance up front.